AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Helix extends charter for Jones Act-compliant subsea vessel

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 30, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Helix

Houston-based Helix Robotics Solutions, the US robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, has extended its agreement with Bordelon Marine to charter the DP2 Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel Shelia Bordelon through June 2024.

Helix currently primarily operates the vessel to support offshore renewables and inspection, repair and maintenance activities for clients operating in US waters. Recently, Helix contracted the Shelia Bordelon to support the rapidly expanding wind farm industry offshore the US East Coast.

Designed as a fuel-efficient intervention vessel, the Shelia Bordelon features an NOV 50-ton active heave-compensating crane with 3,000 metres of wire, a mezzanine deck with internal offices, a centralised online survey suite, offline data processing space and two Triton 200HP ROVs with high spec survey capabilities.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 30, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button