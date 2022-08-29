Helix extends charter for Jones Act-compliant subsea vessel

Houston-based Helix Robotics Solutions, the US robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, has extended its agreement with Bordelon Marine to charter the DP2 Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel Shelia Bordelon through June 2024.

Helix currently primarily operates the vessel to support offshore renewables and inspection, repair and maintenance activities for clients operating in US waters. Recently, Helix contracted the Shelia Bordelon to support the rapidly expanding wind farm industry offshore the US East Coast.

Designed as a fuel-efficient intervention vessel, the Shelia Bordelon features an NOV 50-ton active heave-compensating crane with 3,000 metres of wire, a mezzanine deck with internal offices, a centralised online survey suite, offline data processing space and two Triton 200HP ROVs with high spec survey capabilities.