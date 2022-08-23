Helix extends Volstad CSV pair for another five years

Helix Robotics Solutions, the UK robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions has agreed a five-year charter extension with Volstad Maritime for construction support vessels Grand Canyon II and Grand Canyon III.

Grand Canyon II and Grand Canyon III have been contracted with Helix since 2015 and 2016 respectively, and will continue working on projects across multiple energy sectors.

The extended charter for Grand Canyon II runs from January 2023 through the end of 2027, while Grand Canyon III runs from May 2023 through to May 2028, with a further option to extend.

Volstad has committed to upgrade both vessels with a new battery hybrid to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Scotty Sparks, executive VP and COO of Helix, commented: “Helix is a global leader in subsea robotics and trenching, and we continue to expand our specialty services to support offshore wind farm developments during their pre-construction, construction and operations phases. We are pleased to extend the charter agreements with Volstad for the Grand Canyon class vessels as we are committed to supporting a responsible energy transition, increasing offshore renewables activity and promoting reduced emissions technology.”