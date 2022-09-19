Helix extends well intervention vessel contract in Brazil

Houston-based offshore energy services company Helix Energy Solutions has entered into a two-year extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petrobras for the Siem Helix 2 offshore Brazil.

The extension is scheduled to conclude in December 2024 and directly follows Helix’s current contracts with Petrobras.

“Market conditions globally and in Brazil have been improving, and demand for our world-class assets and experienced crews has been steadily increasing. This two-year extension demonstrates the capacity for Helix to continually provide innovative solutions to fit client needs, backed by our experience and proven track record, and supports our energy transition business model of offering clients the ability to maximise production from their existing wells,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and CEO.

The 2016-built vessel is currently performing riser-based well intervention activities in the Santos and Campos Basins and to date has completed more than 60 well interventions for Petrobras.