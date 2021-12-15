Helix extends well intervention vessel contract with Petrobras at reduced rate

Houston-based offshore energy services company Helix Energy Solutions has entered into an extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petrobras for the Siem Helix 2 offshore Brazil.

The initial four-year contract for the 2016-built well intervention vessel has been extended by one year at a reduced rate reflective of the current market, Helix said.

The Siem Helix 2 is now set to remain under contract with Petrobras until mid-December 2022 performing riser-based well intervention activities.

“On the back of our recent accommodation and support contract for sister ship the Siem Helix 1 in Ghana for another customer, we are glad to finalise this process and look forward to continuing a long and productive working relationship with Petrobras,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.