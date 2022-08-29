Helix scores decommissioning work in Thailand

Houston-based offshore energy services firm Helix Energy Solutions, through its robotics division, secured a 180-day firm-plus-options contract from a local Thai contractor to perform decommissioning services using the subsea construction vessel Grand Canyon II .

The contract scope of work includes DP3 vessel services, crane support and ROV services in connection with subsea well abandonment and decommissioning operations in multiple Thailand offshore fields and is scheduled to begin in the late fourth quarter of 2022.

“This decommissioning award offshore Thailand is another significant project for Helix as it represents the flexibility of our vessel and ROV assets to seamlessly transition from renewable services we are currently supporting to oil and gas operations, and expands our already strong track record in the Asia Pacific region,” stated Jeremiah Hebert, Helix’s vice president for Americas/APAC region.

The 2015-built Grand Canyon II has been under a long-term charter with Helix since 2015 and recently signed a five-year charter extension that runs from January 2023 through the end of 2027. Most recently, the vessel was working offshore Taiwan on renewable energy and wind farm construction work.