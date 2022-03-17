Helix seals decommissioning contract extension in Brazil

Houston-headquartered offshore energy services firm, Helix Energy Solutions, has secured a one-year contract extension from Trident Energy for the recently awarded field decommissioning project offshore Brazil. The project, located in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence in late 2022 and last for two years with multiple options to extend.

Helix said it will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel, either the Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10,000 intervention riser system, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with Helix’s Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

“This is another indication of an improving market for our global well intervention services and aligns well with our recent charter extensions of the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Trident Energy owns and operates four platforms in the Campos Basin, and its Brazil operations are part of a global organisation backed by Warburg Pincus with a stated focus on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets.