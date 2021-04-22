Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea awarded contract on largest wind farm in Greece

Cenergy Holdings subsidiary Hellenic Cables and its Cyprus-based partner Asso.subsea secured a cabling contract with Greek renewable energy company Terna to connect the 330 MW Kafireas II wind farm to Greece’s mainland grid.

The interconnection cable system includes approximately 70 km of 150 kV three-core composite submarine cables as well as 11 km of 150 kV single-core underground onshore cables, along with all accessories necessary for the completion of the system.

Production of the cables will start soon, Hellenic cables said, with the installation and protection of the submarine cable expected to be completed by June 2022.

The offshore cable will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece, while onshore cables will be manufactured at the Company’s Thiva, Greece plant.

Greece’s largest wind farm, Kafireas II, is located in the southern-most part of Evia island. It will be connected to the national power transmission system at IPTO’s 150 kV Lavrion substation.