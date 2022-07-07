Hellenic Cables awarded Taiwanese wind farm contract 

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a contract to supply of inter-array cables for the Hai Long offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

The Hai Long project is one of Taiwan’s largest offshore wind farms jointly developed by Northland Power, Yushan Energy and Mitsui & Co. The project will comprise of two offshore wind farms, Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3, with a total installed capacity of approximately 1.04 GW.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will supply approximately 140 km of inter-array cables and associated accessories. The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cables plant in Corinth, Greece. The manufacturing is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2024 for Hai Long 2 and in Q4 of the same year for Hai Long 3.

The Hai Long offshore wind farm will be located 40 to 50 km off the Changhua coast with a water depth of 35 to 55 m. The Hai Long 2 is split between two sub-wind farms, with a maximum installed capacity of 300 MW and 232 MW. Hai Long 3 will feature 512 MW of installed capacity.