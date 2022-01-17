Helmut Ponath takes full control of NSB

Helmut Ponath has bought out all other shareholders and now controls 100% of the German shipping company, NSB, which he founded 40 years ago.

“We will use the new shareholder constellation more intensively to continue the transformation of the company under the NSB Group brand. We thank the shareholders who have reliably accompanied us for more than 20 years,” said

Helmut Ponath led the company from originally two ships to become one of the largest German shipmanagers until it hit hard times, like many others in German shipping, in the wake of the global financial crisis. In 2015 he started the restructuring of the company and the brand NSB Group was established.