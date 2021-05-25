Greater ChinaShipyardsTankers

Hengyi Petrochemical in for up to eight MRs at GSI Nansha

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 25, 2021
GSI

China’s chemical fibre products manufacturer Hengyi Petrochemical has ordered up to eight MR tankers at GSI Nansha in southern China. The contract is for four firm 49,600 dwt ships and four options. The ships will deliver in 2023 and early 2024 with a price tag of $35m per unit.

Hengyi Petrochemical is in the midst of massively expanding a refinery it runs in Brunei, where these ships will likely be deployed.

In a busy few days for GSI Nansha, it has also come to light that SFL Corporation has placed an order for two 7,000-unit LNG-fuelled car carriers for delivery in 2023.

