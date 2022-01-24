Hereema scores Petrogas decom contract

Dutch offshore service provider Heerema has secured a contract from Petrogas E&P Netherlands to carry out integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) of multiple North Sea oil platforms.

The work involves removing the Haven, Hoorn, Helm, and Helder platforms from block Q1 of the Dutch sector in the southern North Sea. The execution of the offshore removals will take place over several years.

Over the last 40 years, the platforms have been important contributors to the Dutch oil and gas industry, with the Helm platform being the first to produce oil on the Dutch continental shelf for the Dutch market, starting production in October 1982.

Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, Heerema’s CEO, said: “Heerema has installed the majority of North Sea platforms, and we believe in the circularity of removing these structures, leaving the sea as we found it. This action aligns with our own sustainable and circular ambitions to reuse and recycle wherever possible.”

Earlier this month, Oceaneering secured a contract from six oil and gas operators to decommission 24 standalone mud line suspension wells, in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.