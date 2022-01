Herman Billung to run both 2020 Bulkers and Himalaya Shipping

Tor Olav Trøim has tapped Herman Billung from Star Bulk Carriers to run both 2020 Bulkers and his new shipowning vehicle, Himalaya Shipping, starting from February 1.

Billung, a Norwegian dry bulk veteran who has headed up Songa Bulk and Golden Ocean in the past, replaces Magnus Halvorsen as CEO of 2020 Bulkers while also taking on the position of acting CEO at Himalaya.

In other management change news, Jens Martin Jensen has resigned as a director of 2020 Bulkers.