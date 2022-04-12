Hexicon forms floating wind JV in Greece

Stockholm-based floating offshore wind developer Hexicon has created a joint venture in Greece with the local company EAMAA, called Hexicon Power.

A new legal framework for offshore wind is expected this year, and this is the first step to start the development of floating offshore wind projects off the coast of Greece, the developer said.

Greece has become an increasingly important market for global renewable energy development. In line with the country’s overall economic recovery strategy, Greece now seeks to promote renewables, including offshore wind parks, to reduce its traditional reliance on fossil fuels. The government has made green energy one of its top priorities by implementing a new national plan and setting some of the most ambitious goals in the EU, such as generating 60% of its electricity mix from renewable sources by 2030.

The JV is said to be in line with Hexicon’s strategy as an early-stage developer and will be a starting point for working together on several projects that will complement each other. The project will be led by Mikelis Chatzigakis, CEO of Hexicon Power. Chatzigakis has worked as a special advisor to the current vice president of the conservative party, who is now in government, as well as a former Greek energy minister. Also, before joining Hexicon, Chatzigakis was the COO of British electricity trading firm Cobblestone Energy, and a former management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. The president of the board will be Alexander Singer, a renowned investment advisor in Greece and abroad, with 30 years of experience in the field.

“We hope that Hexicon’s advanced technology in floating wind power will be a strong driving force in supporting Greece’s clean energy future. Our floating wind technology can produce high energy output with limited environmental impact. Greece has enormous opportunities in offshore wind and we are committed to assisting the country reaching its full potential,” commented Chatzigakis.