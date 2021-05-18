Hext hits out at two-faced charterers for including no-crew change clauses in contracts

The Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA) held its 30th annual general meeting today in which strong words were levelled against many of the world’s top charterers for their stubborn stance on crew changes.

Speaking at the virtual gathering, Richard Hext, chairman of ASA’s ship insurance and liability committee, said, “It is especially disappointing to see cases of prominent ship charterers, including some who have publicly voiced support for seafarers, demanding the inclusion of no-crew change clauses in their charter parties or voyage instructions.” Such clauses go against the human rights of seafarers



The former Pacific Basin boss added: “Such clauses go against the human rights of seafarers and are in clear contravention of owners’ responsibilities under MLC 2006.”

Charterers have been using no crew change clauses and other more sophisticated means to avoid performing crew changes in recent months, a move that has been attacked by trade unions. Moreover, charterers are also demanding for ships with all-vaccinated crews.

Shipping organisation BIMCO developed a deviation clause 11 months ago, which seeks to share some of the financial burden of getting crew repatriated during the coronavirus pandemic. Take up of the clause has been limited to date, Splash understands.

Also at the ASA gathering today, Tae Soon Chung, chairman of the Korea Shipowners’ Association, was appointed as the Asian shipowning body’s 31st chairman.