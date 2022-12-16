HGK Shipping strengthens dry bulk position

Germany’s HGK Shipping, one of Europe’s top inland shipping names, has bought out a shareholder to take full control of joint venture BeKa HGK, and now intends to intensify dry bulk business activities on he Upper Rhine, Danube and Mosel rivers. The previous co-shareholder, Monique Hezel-Reyntjens, will continue to manage the business of BeKa HGK.

“We’re particularly strengthening our position for transporting fertilisers and agricultural products along the Upper Rhine, Danube and Mosel rivers through this takeover. This will especially have a significant effect within the network with our French subsidiary, HGK Logistics Sàrl, which has its headquarters in Metz,” said Steffen Bauer, the CEO of HGK Shipping.

BeKa HGK transports about 0.5m tonnes of goods along waterways in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Austria and Hungary every year. In addition to chartering inland waterway vessels, the services offered by the company include transhipment and storage as well as the pick-up and final delivery operations for combined traffic operations. The company was founded in 1982 and has its headquarters in Kehl am Rhein.

HGK Shipping is part of Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln. Its fleet comprises about 350 vessels, including owner-operated ships. The spectrum of goods transported ranges from liquid chemical products and liquefied gases to dry goods and break bulk cargo.