HGK Shipping takes full control of NVG

German shipping and logistics company HGK Shipping has announced that it has acquired the shares of all the minority shareholders in river dry bulk operator Niedersächsische Verfrachtungsgesellschaft (NVG) to strengthen its business activities in the Western European canal region.

HGK said it will now be able to serve the needs of industry in an even more flexible manner as the sole shareholder. NVG has been assigned to the dry shipping division within HGK Shipping.

“The acquisition of all the company shares strengthens our strategic position, particularly in the Western German canal region. Thanks to the closer cooperation in canal business activities of HGK Dry Shipping in Duisburg and NVG in Hanover as a result of this latest development, we’ll be able to respond to market fluctuations in a more flexible way and therefore safeguard the long-term reliability of supplies for our customers,” said Florian Bleikamp, head of chartering canal at HGK Dry Shipping and managing director of NVG.

NVG operates a fleet of twelve privately owned/chartered vessels. The company transports about 2m tonnes of freight, mainly along Western German canals, and also along the river Rhine axis, to the ARA ports and as far as Hamburg.The cargo carried include animal feed, constructrion materials and wind turbines.