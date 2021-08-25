HHLA buys stake in H2Global foundation

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) is investing in the newly founded H2Global foundation to successfully implement its hydrogen technology projects.

“We want to be a part of this foundation from the beginning to contribute our expertise, but also learn from the experience of others,” explained Angela Titzrath. The chairwoman of HHLA’s executive board was elected deputy chairwoman of the foundation’s board of trustees.

HHLA is already working on the possibilities offered by green hydrogen for achieving its climate targets. “With our activities, we want to contribute to the Port of Hamburg becoming a hub for hydrogen distribution,” Titzrath said.

HHLA recently secured €2.3m ($2.9m) in government funding as part of the TransHyDE project, which will be primarily based on the islands of Rügen and Heligoland, where the transportation of green hydrogen in high-pressure containers as well as via LOHCs (liquid organic hydrogen carriers) will be tested.

The H2Global foundation brings together numerous participants who want to contribute to the economic market launch of green hydrogen and its derivatives. According to Peter Altmaier, German federal minister for economic affairs and energy, a total of €20bn to €30bn in funding is to be provided for the development of green hydrogen in Germany.