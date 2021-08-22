HHLA receives funding for green hydrogen project

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has become the latest recipient of grant funding as part of Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) are providing funding to more than 240 partners from the scientific and industrial sectors which are working on key hydrogen projects

HHLA will receive €2.3m ($2.9m) as part of the TransHyDE project which will be primarily based on the islands of Rügen and Heligoland where the transportation of green hydrogen in high-pressure containers as well as via LOHCs (liquid organic hydrogen carriers) will be tested.

Dr Georg Böttner, hydrogen project manager at HHLA, said: “An important question in the development of hydrogen technology is the widespread availability of this energy source. HHLA is searching for the best answers to this question, which is why we are involved in the key TransHyDE project.”