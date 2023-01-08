Hibernia pleads not guilty to charges related to 2019 oil spill off Newfoundland

In July last year, Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) was charged by the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) for three alleged offences related to a 12,000-litre oil spill from the Hibernia platform in July 2019. The company last week entered not guilty pleas in a St. John’s, Newfoundland provincial court.

The C-NLOPB alleges that, in addition to causing the spill, HMDC did not immediately stop work that was likely to cause pollution and failed to follow proper processes to manage associated risks.

A trial will begin on July 31.