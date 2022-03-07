High Tien Offshore teams with Jong Shyn Shipbuilding on Taiwanese CTVs

Taipei-based High Tien Offshore (HTO) has signed a letter of intent with compatriot shipbuilder Jong Shyn Shipbuilding (JSS) to locally build crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that would serve the Taiwanese offshore wind farm sector.

The partnership is aimed at responding to Taiwan’s policy of localisation of marine engineering and ship construction and providing personnel transport services for wind farm development of an additional 9 GW by 2031, and 15 GW by 2035.

“We are confident that the CTV built by this cooperation will demonstrate high performance and high operating efficiency in actual services and that the Taiwanese shipbuilding industry will transform and upgrade to a higher value and higher technology level, laying a solid foundation for the development of Taiwan’s marine economy and the development of offshore industries.”, said Tseng Kuo-Cheng, chairman of High Tien Offshore.

“We believe we can provide the best solution for this project, based on the shipbuilding and design experience of our company in the past decades,” added Han Yu-Lin, president of Jong Shyn Shipbuilding.

Last year, High Tien Offshore announced it would invest in Taiwan’s first large-scale cable laying vessel (CLV) expected to be built by the end of 2023 and fully operational in 2024.