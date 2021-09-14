High Tien Offshore to invest in Taiwan’s first cable layer

High Tien Offshore Engineering has announced it will invest in Taiwan’s first large-scale cable laying vessel (CLV) expected to be built by the end of 2023 and fully operational in 2024.

The company plans to use the CLV on offshore wind projects in Taiwan and the Asia Pacific region. It will be fit to complete the laying of inter-array cables and export cables and carry out emergency repairs.

In addition to laying wind power cables, the vessel is designed to also install subsea telecom cables. According to High Tien Offshore, it will feature a large turntable, dynamic positioning, and work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV) and trenching equipment.

Tseng Kuo-Cheng, chairman of High Tien Offshore, stated: “The aim of the investment of High Tien Offshore in an advanced large cable laying vessel is to build an independent role for the main offshore installation works. This is the core of the offshore engineering. We will keep our vessel, talents and technologies in Taiwan: setting our roots here, developing and contributing to Taiwan, and then for a further expansion in the APAC and international market.”

The newbuild should support Taiwan’s target to install an additional 9 GW of offshore wind by 2031, and 15 GW by 2035.