Hitachi Energy and Petrofac team up on offshore wind

Switzerland-headquartered Hitachi Energy, formerly Hitachi ABB Power Grids, and UK offshore engineering specialist Petrofac, have joined forces to provide grid integration and associated infrastructure for the offshore wind market.

The collaboration, which the companies said would bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of offshore wind projects, builds on Hitachi Energy’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions and Petrofac’s engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities.

Petrofac has delivered projects for both HVDC and HVAC offshore and onshore substations for major offshore wind farms across several of Europe’s leading developments and is looking to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

Hitachi Energy pioneered HVDC almost 70 years ago and has delivered more than half of the world’s HVDC projects and more than 70% of the world’s voltage source converter installations. Recent HVDC offshore wind projects include Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm off the UK coast, and four of the DolWin and BorWin HVDC hubs that connect multiple wind farms in the North Sea to the German power grid.

“As leaders in our respective fields, this collaboration will create added value for our customers and help accelerate the energy transition,” claimed Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s grid integration business.