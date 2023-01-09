Hitachi Energy secures Polish offshore wind orders

Switzerland-headquartered Hitachi Energy, formerly Hitachi ABB Power Grids has won two major orders from Equinor and Polenergia to provide an AC grid connection and power quality solution for their jointly owned MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III offshore wind farms, with a combined generating capacity of 1,440 MW in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea.

The contract with an undisclosed value will see Hitachi Energy provide each of the two wind farms with an offshore grid connection that will receive the power from the wind turbines and transfer it to shore, a mainland grid connection that will transmit the power into the national transmission system, and a STATCOM power quality solution to ensure that power flows reliably and stably at optimal capacity and at all times, despite the often high variability of wind power.

The news follows a recent global deal between Hitachi Energy and Equinor to collaborate on high-voltage transmission systems to link Equinor offshore wind farms and production facilities to mainland power grids worldwide.

MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III are pending a final investment decision in 2024, and are scheduled to deliver first power in 2027. They will be one of the first offshore wind farms in Poland and part of the country’s ambitious program to develop its offshore wind potential and increase the use of renewables in its electricity mix, which historically is dominated by coal. The government aims to have around 11 GW of offshore wind capacity either operational or under development by 2027.