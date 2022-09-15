HMM to work with Panasia developing onboard carbon capture tech

Scrubber manufacturers are increasingly adapting their inventions to move into the broader carbon capture domain.

In South Korea, flagship carrier HMM has just signed a memorandum of understanding with compatriot Panasia to collaborate on developing onboard carbon capture systems. The two will start by carrying out a feasibility study before likely testing a prototype on some of HMM’s ships.

Kim Gyou-bong, HMM’s chief maritime officer, commented, “Carbon capture technologies are one of the alternatives in support of the net-zero ambitions of the global community.”

HMM aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its entire fleet by 2050 and is busy exploring alternative fuel prospects at the moment including biofuels, hydrogen, and green ammonia.