HMM to work with Panasia developing onboard carbon capture tech

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 15, 2022
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

Scrubber manufacturers are increasingly adapting their inventions to move into the broader carbon capture domain.

In South Korea, flagship carrier HMM has just signed a memorandum of understanding with compatriot Panasia to collaborate on developing onboard carbon capture systems. The two will start by carrying out a feasibility study before likely testing a prototype on some of HMM’s ships.

Kim Gyou-bong, HMM’s chief maritime officer, commented, “Carbon capture technologies are one of the alternatives in support of the net-zero ambitions of the global community.”

HMM aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its entire fleet by 2050 and is busy exploring alternative fuel prospects at the moment including biofuels, hydrogen, and green ammonia.

