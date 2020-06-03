Home Sector Operations Höegh Autoliners appoints new CEO June 3rd, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Operations

Höegh Autoliners has announced the appointment of its current CFO Andreas Enger as its new chief executive officer effective September 8.

Enger, who is also chair of Norway’s postal service Posten, will take over from Thor Jørgen Guttormsen who will continue to support the company as a non-executive director and senior advisor.

Prior to joining Höegh in September 20198, Enger was a partner at Deloitte, leading their Nordic strategy practice.

Leif Høegh, chairperson of Höegh Autoliners, commented: “Andreas joined Höegh Autoliners last year in a strategic capacity and has been an important part of the leadership team in driving strategic development and modernisation of the company. We are fortunate to have someone with Andreas’ business acumen to take on this new opportunity. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused, and I believe his solid leadership capabilities will further strengthen a well-functioning senior management team.

“We thank Thor Jørgen and the management team in their unified and collective efforts in reacting in a positive and focused manner to the challenges posed by Covid-19. The agility and flexibility shown has been invaluable in the situation. Thor Jørgen’s wealth of experience and inclusive leadership style has been of great value to the company. I look forward to our continued cooperation.”

A recent report by Splash on the sector estimates that one in three car carriers are currently out of work.