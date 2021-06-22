Höegh Autoliners mulls listing to fund ammonia-ready ships 

Norway’s Höegh Autoliners is considering a potential listing as part of its plans to invest in a series of up to twelve multi-fuel and ammonia-ready vessels designed for 9,100 ceu.

According to the company, the so-called Aurora Class of vessels, will be the largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier ever built.

The vessel has DNV’s new ammonia-ready notation, which makes it the first in the segment to be ready for operation on carbon-neutral ammonia, Höegh Autoliners said.

The company expects delivery of the first ship in the beginning of 2024. The newbuild will come from Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry in China.

“We are investing in future technology and newbuilds to further strengthen our service offering and meet our ambitious environmental targets and those of our customers. The recent launch of the multi-fuel Aurora class design demonstrates how we can strengthen our leading position in decarbonisation and cargo efficiency. These vessels will be the largest and greenest PCTCs to be built and lead the way towards a net zero emissions future for our industry,” Leif O Høegh, the company’s chair commented.

ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets have been engaged to assist in the process of a potential listing.