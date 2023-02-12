Höegh LNG agrees $685m refinancing for German-chartered FSRU pair

Norway’s Höegh LNG has sealed a $685m loan deal to refinance two of its floating storage and regasification units fixed on long-term contracts in Germany.

The Erik Nyheim-led company said the 10-year facility, secured with a group of banks, would be split between the 170,000 cu m Höegh Esperanza and Höegh Gannet chartered by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The 2018-built Höegh Esperanza is expected to be refinanced in February. The vessel is currently located in Wilhelmshaven and operated by Düsseldorf-headquartered energy company Uniper.

Meanwhile, the refinancing of the 2018-built Höegh Gannet is expected to be completed in March or April, depending on its commissioning for regas operations at the RWE-developed Elbehafen LNG project in Brunsbüttel, operated by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH.