Hoegh LNG awarded FSRU supply contract by H-Energy

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 19, 2020
Norway’s Hoegh LNG Holdings has entered into a binding commitment to supply an FSRU to H-Energy in Jaigarh, India from the first quarter of 2021.

The final agreement will be for 10 years ,with annual termination options after the fifth year.

Hoegh LNG will allocate one of its available FSRUs currently trading in the LNG carrier market for the project.

“We are delighted to have entered into a binding commitment with H-Energy for their new LNG import terminal in Jaigarh, India. The construction of H-Energy’s LNG import project is near to completion, positioning it as a timely gateway to one of the world’s highest growing LNG markets. The terminal will be the first of what we believe could be multiple FSRU based terminals in India,” said Sveinung Stohle, president and CEO of Hoegh LNG.

