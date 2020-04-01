Höegh LNG moves to establish FSRU in Cyprus

April 2nd, 2020 Europe, Gas 0 comments

Höegh LNG has revealed that it has applied for an LNG infrastructure ownership, operations and development license in Cyprus.

The company is working with VTT Vasiliko (VTTV) and H4E GasFuel on plans to diversify Cyprus’ energy mix to include LNG. VTTV owns an existing jetty in the Vasilikos Port that can be adapted for the FSRU terminal.

Should the licence being granted, Höegh LNG expects to be able to start importing LNG in the first half of 2021.

Sveinung J. S. Støhle, CEO & president of Höegh LNG, commented: “This planned project is part of Höegh LNG’s strategy to secure new FSRU contracts for our assets. Even at this early stage I am very pleased with the progress we have made with our local partners VTTV and H4E Gas Fuel to offer a fast track LNG import solution for the Cypriot energy market.”

