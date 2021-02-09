EuropeGas

Hoegh LNG secures vessel charters

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 10, 2021
Höegh LNG

Norway’s Hoegh LNG has secured charter contracts for three of the company’s LNG carriers/FSRUs.

The company has reached an agreement with Trafigura for the extension of the existing interim time charter for Hoegh Gannet by 12 months, as well as entering into a new time charter for Hoegh Gallant for an additional 12 months from the redelivery from its current charter in March 2021.

Hoegh has also secured a contract with Cheniere to extend the existing time charter for the Hoegh Galleon by 12 months.

With the latest charters, Hoegh LNG’s fleet has virtually secured full contract coverage for 2021.

“We are off to a very good start for 2021 with these charters in place, taking advantage of the seasonally strong LNGC market to bridge the interim period with solid counterparties,” said Sveinung Stohle, CEO of Hoegh LNG.

