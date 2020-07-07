Holbud fleet grows to 11 with d’Amico kamsarmax purchase

Despite strong broker links to Qatari bulker owner S’hail Shipping, Splash can reveal that UK-based commodity trader Holbud Group is the buyer of d’Amico Dry’s 2006-built 82,800 dwt kamsarmax bulker Medi Hong Kong .

Brokers reported the vessel as sold for a price of around $9.25m in March, citing Middle Eastern buyers. However, the vessel has been renamed The Unity and is now operating in the fleet of Holbud’s Indian-based SNP Shipping Services.

Holbud is led by Hasanain Merali and has connections to high profile billionaire businessman Naushad Merali, the founder of the Kenyan mobile operator Kencell and French media giant Vivendi. His Sameer Group employs more than 30,000 people in Kenya.

SNP Shipping Services now owns a fleet of 11 bulkers, made up of ten panamax/kamsarmax bulkers and a supramax.

The company’s last acquisition was in 2018 when it laid down $14.7m for 2010-built kamsarmax Golden Eminence from Golden Ocean.