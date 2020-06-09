Hong Kong allows unrestricted crew changes

Hong Kong allows unrestricted crew changes

June 9th, 2020 Greater China, Operations 3 comments

Hong Kong has made the biggest concessions in the crew change saga, making it possible for all seafarers calling the southern Chinese port to either get home or board their vessel with no quarantine measures or special permits.

The local Marine Department has updated rules permitting unrestricted crew changes.

The new rules, issued last night, stipulate outgoing crewmembers who have completed their service onboard would be required to stay onboard the vessel during their stay in Hong Kong and travel directly to the airport for repatriation to their home countries so as to minimise contact with the local community. Hong Kong’s airport is situated on an island far away from the main population centres.

Incoming crewmembers should only arrive in Hong Kong when their vessels are berthed in Hong Kong and should get onboard immediately upon arrival. If there is a genuine need for them to stay in Hong Kong whilst awaiting to board, the shipping companies or agents should arrange them in an accommodation for self isolation until getting onboard. Point-to-point transfers should be arranged by the shipping companies agents for crewmembers to and from the vessel.

Shipping unions have given the industry one more week to resolve the crew change issue, which has seen more than 200,000 seafarers work beyond their contract lengths, thanks to strict travel restrictions put in place across the globe because of Covid-19. The length of time at sea – with many men and women now working on ship for more than a year – has led to many cases of severe mental breakdowns with some ship masters even deciding to take matters into their own hands and diverting from their intended destinations to try and get home.

“Forcing exhausted seafarers to continue working more than four months beyond the end of their contract is unacceptable. This jeopardizes their health and endangers maritime safety. Action is needed now to ensure decent work for seafarers, avoid maritime accidents and environmental disasters. We call on governments to work together to make these crew changes happen in safety,” the director-general of the International Labour Organization, Guy Ryder, said yesterday.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

3 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Captain Gautam Ramaswamy
    June 9, 2020 at 12:12 pm Reply

    The Hong Kong Shipowners Association, under the leadership of Chairman Bjorn Hojgaard and Ms Sandy Chan have been pivotal in getting this result. They ensured the matter received the attention of the highest office in town.

  2. Avatar
    Marc Pappin
    June 9, 2020 at 12:43 pm Reply

    Does this also apply to HK flagged vessels at anchor, or only for vessels calling inside HK port?

  3. Avatar
    Captain Gautam Ramaswamy
    June 9, 2020 at 1:02 pm Reply

    Marc, berth in this context means any place within HK port limits, where the vessel is not underway. So, yes, anchorages within PL count.

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.