Hong Kong liner rapidly builds up links with Russia

Yesterday, Splash detailed the main container names operating in and out of Russia, with a slew of new capacity entering the region as many global carriers have exited in the wake of war with Ukraine.

One of the most ambitious new players is Hong Kong-registered OVP Shipping, formed in late 2020. OVP launched a first liner service linking China with Vladivostok in the middle of last year. It has seen launched a China – Novorossiysk service in mid-November, while according to Alphaliner its first China to St Petersburg service is underway now, and will become a fortnightly offering from next month when more chartered-in tonnage joins the OVP fleet. Alphaliner lists the Hong Kong carrier in 61st spot in its top 100 liner rankings.

While much has been written about the importance of Dubai to Russian-linked shipping operations in the wake of sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, another important shipping enabler for Moscow has been the maritime hub of Hong Kong.

Box rates in and out of Russia remain “highly elevated” according to Linerlytica.

“New capacity continues to flow into the Russian trade with the latest newcomers Safetrans, Torgmoll/New New, Reel Shipping and OVP Shipping adding ships to the trade as congestion at the Russian Far East gateways of Vladivostok and Vostochny have generated demand for new services from Asia to the Black Sea and Baltic gateways of Novorossiysk and St Petersburg,” analysts at Linerlyica noted in its most recent weekly report describing the Russian freight scene as “thriving”.