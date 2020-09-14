Hong Kong Maritime Week cancelled

The last sizeable physical maritime event of the year has fallen prey to Covid-19 with news from China where Hong Kong Maritime Week has been cancelled.

Scheduled from November 15 to 21, the week was planned to carry more than 30 shipping-related gatherings.

This year has been a dire one for shipping event organisers with all major shows cancelled – or made digital – since March.

The next big event on the calendar is SMM in Hamburg. Originally scheduled for last week, organisers have pushed the show, shipping’s largest exhibition, to new dates in February next year.