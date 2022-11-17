Hong Kong special launches

Ahead of Sunday’s launch of Hong Kong Maritime Week, Splash today launches a special 56-page magazine taking a frank look at the maritime status of the Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Hong Kong maritime faces its greatest challenge to remain relevant and in the mix among top shipping hubs. Covid and a national security law have dimmed the city’s perceived strengths as an open, lively economy in which to forge shipping fortunes.

John Lee, who took over from Carrie Lam as leader of the city this summer, said this week Hong Kong needs to attract more high-quality maritime businesses to the city.

“The Hong Kong SAR government endeavours to attract more high-quality maritime businesses to Hong Kong and, in turn, develop an even more vibrant maritime services cluster,” Lee told the World Maritime Merchants Forum on Tuesday.

“Thanks to long-standing advantages, such as our friendly business environment, tax regime, the rule of law, world-class infrastructure and abundant professional talent, Hong Kong will continue to serve as the businesses and logistics gateway between the mainland and the world,” he said.

Shipping is the lifeblood of Hong Kong’s economy, Lee said. “This connectivity, and now deepening integration with the mainland will create fresh opportunities for Hong Kong and for the economies and companies that work with us.”

Splash assesses how the SAR can fight back in a glossy magazine which will be distributed across multiple events in the coming days.

Splash readers can access the full magazine for free by clicking here.