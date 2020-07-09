Hong Kong tanker banned from UAE waters for illegal bunkering

UAE’s Federal Transport Authority has announced that it has banned a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker from entering the country’s ports due to alleged illegal bunkering activities.

According to the FTA, it has found the 2012-built 16,500 dwt oil tanker Hong Hai 6 carrying out unauthorized bunkering operations by receiving bunker from an unlicensed bunkering barge.

Following an investigation, FTA decided to ban the vessel from anchoring and operating in UAE ports and waters, including the exclusive economic zone, for six moths.

Additionally, FTA is initiating legal actions against all involved parties in the illegal operation.

Hong Hai 6 is operated by Hong Kong owner Asian Shipping.