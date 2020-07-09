BunkeringGreater ChinaMiddle EastOperations

Hong Kong tanker banned from UAE waters for illegal bunkering

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 9, 2020
0 9 Less than a minute

UAE’s Federal Transport Authority has announced that it has banned a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker from entering the country’s ports due to alleged illegal bunkering activities.

According to the FTA, it has found the 2012-built 16,500 dwt oil tanker Hong Hai 6 carrying out unauthorized bunkering operations by receiving bunker from an unlicensed bunkering barge.

Following an investigation, FTA decided to ban the vessel from anchoring and operating in UAE ports and waters, including the exclusive economic zone, for six moths.

Additionally, FTA is initiating legal actions against all involved parties in the illegal operation.

Hong Hai 6 is operated by Hong Kong owner Asian Shipping.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close