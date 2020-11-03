Greater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Hong Kong terminal operators vow to cap charges

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 3, 2020
The Competition Commission of Hong Kong has announced the acceptance of commitments from members of Hong Kong Seaport Alliance.

The acceptance comes after the alliance, formed by four of the five container port operators at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, released a list of proposed remedies in August in order to address concerns raised by the competition authority.

Under the commitments, the members have committed to cap gateway cargo handling charges and other counterparty charges, maintain service levels for gateway cargo and overflow arrangements with Goodman DP World Hong Kong while avoiding cross-directorships with Chiwan and Shekou ports.

The alliance is a contractual joint venture between Modern Terminals Limited (MTL), Hong Kong International Terminals (HIT), COSCO-HIT Terminals (CHT), and Asia Container Terminals (ACT), whereby they jointly operate and manage their 23 berths across eight terminals at Kwai Tsing port in Hong Kong.

