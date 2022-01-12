Hornbeck Offshore buys 10 OSVs from Edison Chouest

US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore Services has sealed agreements with certain affiliates of Edison Chouest Offshore to acquire a total of ten high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels (OSVs) for an undisclosed sum.

The deal includes eight US-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, OSVs with capacities of around 4,750 dwt and two Mexican-flagged vessels with capacities of approximately 3,200 dwt.

The Covington-based company said it expects to take serial deliveries of all ten vessels over the next 12 to 15 months, with the first vessel expected to deliver within the next 90 days.

Todd Hornbeck, Hornbeck Offshore president and CEO, said: “We are very excited about this acquisition, which puts us on a path for growth for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents.”

Hornbeck Offshore emerged from Chapter 11 in September 2020. According to VesselsValue, the company has a fleet of 73 vessels and two multipurpose support vessels on order.