Hornbeck Offshore seals US government OSV deal 

US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore Services has secured around $8.4m worth of work to provide services in support of US Navy operations.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command took an option on the 2013-built offshore support vessel HOS Red Rock for a period of one year.

The contract with the Louisiana-based Hornbeck includes a three-one-year and an 11-month option to extend, which, if exercised, would bring its total value to nearly $39.5m.

The 5,494 dwt unit will be globally fixed and could potentially remain so by the end of February 2026.