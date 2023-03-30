AmericasOffshore

Hornbeck Offshore seals US government OSV deal 

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 30, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Eastern Shipbuilding

US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore Services has secured around $8.4m worth of work to provide services in support of US Navy operations. 

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command took an option on the 2013-built offshore support vessel HOS Red Rock for a period of one year.

The contract with the Louisiana-based Hornbeck includes a three-one-year and an 11-month option to extend, which, if exercised, would bring its total value to nearly $39.5m.

The 5,494 dwt unit will be globally fixed and could potentially remain so by the end of February 2026.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 30, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button