AmericasOffshore

Hornbeck Offshore to acquire six OSVs from Edison Chouest

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 28, 2023
0 30 Less than a minute
Hornbeck Offshore

Louisiana-based Hornbeck Offshore Services has entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement with Nautical Solutions, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, to acquire six high-spec new-generation offshore supply vessels for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Each of the vessels will be US-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of approximately 4,750 DWT. Based on certain conditions, the company anticipates taking serial deliveries of all six vessels over the next 12 to 15 months.

Hornbeck Offshore Services is a provider of technologically advanced, new-generation offshore service vessels to the oil and gas industry, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America, as well as to offshore wind and other non-oilfield customers.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 28, 2023
0 30 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button