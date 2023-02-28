Hornbeck Offshore to acquire six OSVs from Edison Chouest

Louisiana-based Hornbeck Offshore Services has entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement with Nautical Solutions, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, to acquire six high-spec new-generation offshore supply vessels for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Each of the vessels will be US-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of approximately 4,750 DWT. Based on certain conditions, the company anticipates taking serial deliveries of all six vessels over the next 12 to 15 months.

Hornbeck Offshore Services is a provider of technologically advanced, new-generation offshore service vessels to the oil and gas industry, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America, as well as to offshore wind and other non-oilfield customers.