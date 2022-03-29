Hot supramaxes sought after

Hot supramaxes have been in demand, tanker prices have firmed while boxship transactions have cooled - a snapshot of March in S&P.

Overall, as befits a global economy on edge, the sale and purchase scene has been comparatively quiet this month with few ships out of Japan as the financial year comes to an end.

“Sales at the lower end of the market into China are still happening but it feels like there is too much uncertainty for big moves from more blue-chip players,” said one Asia-b...