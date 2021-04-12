Houthis claim attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities

Houthis from Yemen claimed to have launched drone strikes against Saudi Arabian energy major Aramco’s facilities in the coastal cities of Jeddah and Jubail.

There was no immediate confirmation, neither from Aramco nor Saudi authorities.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Yemeni armed forces attacked Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jubail and military sites in the Khamis Mushit and Jizan areas.

Sarea said the attack, with 17 drones and two ballistic missiles, had lasted from yesterday evening until dawn on Monday, and that it successfully achieved its objectives.

Jubail is home to one of Aramco’s largest refineries, which it runs in a joint-venture with Total, while in Jeddah Aramco keeps a fuel depot for local customers after decommissioning its refinery there in 2017.

The Iran-aligned rebels have also struck Aramco facilities in March this year and September 2019, when they knocked out more than half the kingdom’s oil output for days with a missile attack on a refinery.

Riyadh proposed a ceasefire in Yemen last month, however the Houthis are demanding that Yemeni airports and ports become free of its economic obstruction.