How cartels took over South America’s top port, flooding Europe with cocaine

Splash Extra looks at how Brazil’s port of Santos has become the maritime hub for global cocaine trades.

Brazil has emerged as a critical transatlantic cocaine launch pad, allowing drug money to transform the underworld and shift the country's role in the maritime drug trade at a rate that has startled anti-narcotics officials.

Although the white powder is also trafficked into Europe by air, the main route used to smuggle the drug is still the maritime route from South America, especially taking advantage of the containerised trade in goods.

The majority of the international drug trade for...

