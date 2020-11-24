Splash Extra

How CO2 could be gold for shipping

Around the world pioneering projects are underway looking to ship carbon dioxide. CO2 may well be a new cargo for shipping in the years ahead

Splash SplashNovember 25, 2020
Could carbon dioxide be one of the next big commodities shipped across the seas? Enormous sums are being spent into research and development to make carbon capture and storage (CCS) a reality for shipping, not just onboard but also taking pollution from the land for burial deep down under the ocean floor.

Earlier this month, Norway’s Høglund Marine Solutions, in collaboration with Germany’s HB Hunte Engineering, debuted a new tank concept for LPG and CO2 transportation, based on existing, pr...

