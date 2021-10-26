How electric vehicle demand will transform the dry bulk trades

With an increased demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, driven mostly by climate change pressures and oil market disruptions, there will be an urgent need for strategic raw materials to manufacture them.

Projections for EV sales and market penetration in the future vary widely. The number of global EVs is expected to jump more than 14 times to 145m by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). At the same time, OPEC expects that EVs will reach a market share of 10% in 20...