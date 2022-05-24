How innovation strategies are applied in the maritime industry

Innovation or simply digitisation for heavy asset industries like the maritime industry has become more than an extra revenue stream but a way to stay ahead of the competition, says Fabian Fussek, the founder and CEO of German shipping operational intelligence start-up Kaiko Systems.

Fussek, born in 1995, claims that most other industries are way ahead when it comes to digitalisation, but that the shipping sector is finally catching up by using innovation strategies such as intrapreneurship,...