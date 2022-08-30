How worried should shipping be about decoupling?

Shipping’s constant focus on the double Ds of decarbonisation and digitalisation these days ought to spare a thought for a potentially equally disruptive D, namely decoupling, something the Oxford English Dictionary describes as the action of separating from something or becoming independent.

Few industries are so beholden to one country for its fortunes as shipping is with China. Whether its oil, iron ore, LNG or containers - and plenty more besides - China dominates seaborne trades, and ha...