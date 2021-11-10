AsiaContainers

HR Lines in for up to six Mawei boxships

HR Lines

Karnaphuli Group of Bangladesh, the parent company of the Dhaka-based regional carrier HR Lines, has signed for four firm 2,900 teu boxship orders at China’s Fujian Mawei Shipyard. Brokers report the order comses with options for two more ships.

The vessels will start to deliver in September 2023 and are costing $38m each.

HR Lines’s fleet currently numbers six vintage 1,550 teu ships, all bought from Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL). The company operates two liner services, one to Singapore and Port Klang, and the other to Sri Lanka.

