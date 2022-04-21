HSM Offshore Energy awarded Dutch North Sea platforms contract

Dutch construction yard HSM Offshore Energy has secured a contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands for the engineering, procurement and construction of two platforms in the northern part of the Dutch North Sea.

The contract is part of the AB stage 2+ project, which consists of the construction and installation of two identical satellite platforms, one on the A15 gas field and one on the B10 gas field, operated by Petrogas on behalf of its partners EBN, Rockrose and Taqa.

Both platforms will be connected via new pipelines to existing pipeline infrastructure in the area. The platforms will also be connected via new umbilicals to the existing A12 central processing platform, where the gas will be treated and exported to shore.

Commenting via LinkedIn Nick Dancer, general manager at Petrogas Netherlands, said: “By undertaking the two projects together, with identically designed platforms, we have achieved significant cost and time synergies as well as reducing risk to the project.”

The contract follows on from the A18 platform, which HSM built for Petrogas in 2015. Financial details have not been revealed.