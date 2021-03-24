HST order new high-tech crew transfer vessels

Swansea-based offshore vessel owner High Speed Transfers (HST) has confirmed an order for two BARTech 30 crew transfer vessels from BAR Technologies and an additional hybrid Chartwell 24 crew transfer vessel from Chartwell Marine.

All three will be built at Diverse Marine on the Isle of Wight, and will all have the same layout of the console, seating and bridge, ensuring operational familiarity for crew and passengers.

The BAR Technologies CTVs will provide HST with fuel savings of up to 30%, and offer HST the flexibility to operate year-round benefiting from a significant reduction in vertical acceleration to ensure optimal performance.

Tom Nevin, CEO, High Speed Transfers, said: “Offshore wind owners and operators have shown a real appetite for efficient, low-carbon vessel platforms. It is exciting to work with vessel designers such as BAR Technologies and Chartwell Marine who understand what the industry needs and have the expertise to deliver next-generation designs without overcomplicating the vessels. BAR Technologies’ FOSS is fast becoming a ‘must have’ and we are keen to demonstrate the capabilities of our new vessels to the market.”